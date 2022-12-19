The Way It Is with Shannon Redmond; Monday 19th December 2022

The Way It Is;

Bríde de Róiste joins Shannon, and they talk about Abhaile Don Nollaig, a chance for Irish speakers to get together and embrace the language. You can find out more here. Bride also gives some lovely Christmas greetings to help finish those Christmas cards.

Crime Prevention Officer Sgt. Peter McConnon on some safety tips for Christmas.

Minister of State for Special Education and Inclusion Josepha Madigan was in Kilkenny earlier on Friday to visit two local schools, St John’s Junior School on Michael Street in the city and also Church Hill National School in Cuffesgrange, where our Edwina Grace was too and where there was some great choral work on display.