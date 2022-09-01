The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; 1st September 2022

The Way It Is:

Helena Duggan, Children’s Author on her new book that launched in Kilkenny today, ‘The Light Thieves’.

Dr. Jennifer Kavanagh, Law and Constitutional Electoral Law lecturer with SETU on SIPO, Robert Troy resigning and more.

Elaine Molloy Roche, mother of Ellen Molloy, a Kilkenny woman who plays for Ireland. They take on Finland this evening. She tells us how proud she is on Ellen.

Katerine Peacock, Civil Defense Officer on celebrating National Service Day on Saturday.

Sheila Donnelly of Newpark Family Resource Centre on the membership award they have recently recieved from Tusla.