The Way It Is with Sue Nunn – 29th November, 2021

On Monday’s show, Sue spoke with Detective Sergeant Elaine Dalton of the Garda Protective Services Unit which is based in Kilkenny City as part of our coverage of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. She was also joined by Andrea Keogh who outlined the December Sounds range of gigs which is set to roll out at St Canice’s Cathedral. And Eddie Kennedy in Callan had a range of interesting topics to discuss. But first, Professor of Genetics at Trinity College Dublin Aoife McLysaght was on to discuss the Omicron variant.