The Way It Is with Sue Nunn 30th November, 2021

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

The Lions update us on the Christmas auction which is well under way.

We’re joined by the Romanian Ambassador to Ireland who is in Kilkenny

today for Romania Day celebrations.

The Historyman joins us for another installment of the popular podcast.

Garda Andy Neill also stops by to tell us about how people are being increasingly caught by

online scams.

Dr Justin Kwong is back for his Tuesday visit.

Finally, Helen Brennan from Thomastown Veterinary Practice tells us about how they have been awarded a gold cert for how they look after cats.