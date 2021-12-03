The Way It Is with Sue Nunn – December 2nd , 2021

On this evening’s show Sue started by chatting with Niall Dollard of www.kilkennyweather.com about the month of November.

May Hutt of Kilkenny City Harriers, was recently announced as a winner of the Irish Volunteers in sport awards sponsored by EBS. She spoke to Sue on her own achievements and work.

Edwina Grace joined Sue to report on the HSE Regional Health Forum held on December 2nd.

There’s been lots of discussion the National Lottery. Kilkenny native Fran Whearty helped to separate fact from fiction…

Three Talented Women Sharon Shannon, Frances Black and Mary Coughlan are set to unite once again for a unique show in Kilkenny on January 8th, 2022 bringing together their collective talents. An Evening With These Talented Women is a night not to be missed with tickets on sale from Ticketmaster and local venue box offices.

There has been much discussion on phone and intern scams, especially around banking. Sue discussed the approach taken by Bank Of Ireland with Paul O’Brien of the BOI Group Security Fraud Division.