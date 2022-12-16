The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 16th December 2022

The Way It Is;

Changes to the fuel allowance scheme have been announced. Sue is joined by Ultan Connolly from Citizen’s Information, who fills us in.

Guy Jones of the Ireland Lebanese Foundation on the death of a young Irish soldier and the serious injury of another in Lebanon.

Pat O Neill and Sean Butler will look back at the week.

Seathrún O’Casaidigh reflects on the Ballykeeffe celebrations last summer.