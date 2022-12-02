The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Friday, 2nd December 2022

The Way It Is:

Michael Lyng on the latest report on the motor industry in Ireland and our newfound romance with the electric car.

Eoin Swithin Walsh, Author of Kilkenny in Times of Revolution on the bleak month of December 100 years ago in Kilkenny.

Our Friday Panel, Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back on this week’s news such as Abbott Laboratories jobs, living spaces, Sean Quinn’s story and more.

Pilar Cereto and Krisztina Rozanich, two Kilkenny artists, on their joint exhibition called “Emergence” at the Watergate Theatre on December 7th.