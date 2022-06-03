The Way It Is with Sue Nunn, Friday 3rd June 2022

The Way It Is,

On today’s show,

Cheryl Brennan, Teaching Principal at St. Brendan’s NS, Drummond, chats to us about the ‘Every Child a Reader’ Libraryn Launch that happened on Wednesday, 24th May. She also tells us about St. Brendan’s NS, Drummond being awarded their third green flag and Cycling School of the Year.

Journalist Eoghan Dalton updates on the verdict to the trial of a man accused of raping a young girl multiple times in Kilkenny- the trial took place in Waterford at a sitting of the Central Criminal court.

Sinead Blanchfield, Music Generation Development Officer for Kilkenny, tells us about the Music Generation’s summer programme.

Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, chats about her visit to Kilkenny today.

Our Friday Panel, Pat O Neill and Sean Butler, look back at the week that was.