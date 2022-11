The Way It Is;

Sue pays a visit to the Butler Gallery’s first ever Craft Fair.

Dr. Michel Summer joins Sue to talk about the third St. Willibrord Biennial Lecture that is taking place next week.

Our Friday Panel Pat O’Neill and Dr Ida Milne of Carlow College look back on the big news stories of the week.

Kilkenny’s Book and Coffee Shop receive a high accolade. We hear more on this from Stephen Buck.