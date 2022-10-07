The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Friday, 7th October 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Valerie O’Sullivan, President of Network Ireland Kilkenny, and Anne Healy of Biddy Goodluck Horseshoes, chat about the National Conference & Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2022.

Will churches and other parochial buildings be freezing this winter? Bishop Denis Nulty, Bishop of Kildare and Loughlin and Apostolic Administrator the Diocese of Ossory, discusses this matter.

Cllr. Fergal Browne has been appointed as the new chairperson of the KCETB. He tells us about it and the responsibilities that come with it.

Actor and Irish Equity President Gerry O’Brien was at the SIPTU conference in Kilkenny.

Our Friday panel, Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back at another week.

Olivia Goodwillie takes us foraging for mushrooms and other good free stuff.

We hear Vincent Vaughan’s new single ‘Just Because’.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-way-it-is-we-hear-vincent-vaughans-new-single-just-because?fbclid=IwAR0jypk_00Ze-wdWYtTHRjDtXBD3ElabLQZ9LchIw7qIqAVVl4lDDFgSMEw