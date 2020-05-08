The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Friday 8th May 2020

On the show today – Ploughing 2020 cancelled- a blow for Carlow particularly but I guess expected. Kilkenny Arts Festival cancelled, a blow for Kilkenny but also expected…and the Leaving Cert cancelled; such a trying time for students but some clarity at last. We will be talking about all those cancellations. Also, a call for plays from The Watergate Theatre, Carlow GP Dr Paula Greally, Goods Department Store in Kilkenny goes online this evening,

Comedian Alison Spittle and Inspector Sean O Meara of Kilkenny Carlow Gardai.