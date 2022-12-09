The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 9th December 2022

The Way It Is;

Sue is joined by Chris Pim of McDonald’s Kilkenny and Michael Fortune of Ais Éirí. They tell us about McDonald’s Youth Opportunity, supporting Aiséirí, helping young people gain employability skills.

Marie Coen, principal of Scoil Mhuire Lourdes in Tullow, tells us about the music track they created in the hopes of raising money for St. Vincent de Paul.

Our Friday panelists, Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler, look back on the biggest news stories of the week.

Local TD Kathleen Funchion on the case of Castlecomer farmer Dan Brennan.