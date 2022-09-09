The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 9th September 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Kilkenny Animated 2022 is launched today. Naoise Nunn, Co-Director of the Festival, and Gilly Fogg, Head Creative at Lighthouse Studios, chat about the return of the festival.

Alan Walton, an Englishman living in Ireland, recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth II. We ask him how he feels about the Queen’s passing.

Martin Henry on the new Kilkenny Steiner Secondary School in Ballytobin, Co. Kilkenny.

Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald and Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council Brian O’Donoghue on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Local Kilkenny based company MindaClient were thrilled to be chosen by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to manage the application process for the Basic Income of the Arts scheme. CEO Brian Kelly tells us about this good news.

Artist Colette Jackson showcased her multimedia pieces at the Chianciano Biennale. She also is a film costume designer.

Our Friday Panel, Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler, look back at a momentous week including the death of Queen Elizabeth II, energy crisis, Fine Gael Parliamentary Think-in and more.

The Hill Farming Showcase at Rathanna Village on Sunday, 11th September is cancelled due to the weather. Martin Shannon joins us on this.