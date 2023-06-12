The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 12th June 2023

The Way It Is:

Ned Quinn, Former Chairman of Kilkenny GAA Former Chair of GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee, on this weekend’s Kilkenny’s performance on the Leinster Final.

Reporter Edwina Grace caught up with Carlow’s newly-elected Cathaoirleach Cllr Andrea Dalton on her future plans for her term and women as community leaders.

The epic journey of swan parents and their babies in Kilkenny City over the weekend. We are joined by some humans who helped them on their journey.

Frank Curran is into his 10th year as proprietor of Petronella Restaurant in Kilkenny.

The EU and Us and Volunteering: Ebony Masuku spoke with Amy Collins about the Beyond 96 Programme and her volunteering experience. Martin Brennan, Chairman of Twilight Community Group, on volunteering and the youth. EU and Us is funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative.