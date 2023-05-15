The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday, 12th May 2023

The Way It Is:

We hear how those great girls of Kilkenny United got on at their All Ireland under 12 final yesterday against Home Farm. Shane Murray, manager of the Kilkenny United U12s joins us.

KCLR Rose, Shannon Redmond, gets some advice from former Kilkenny Rose of Tralee, Orla O’Shea ahead of her Carlow Rose selection on this Friday. She also tells us about her tour of County Carlow with the other Carlow Rose candidates.

Aedin Moloney, the daughter of the late great and wonderful Chieftain Paddy Moloney comes to the Watergate Theatre – with her take on Molly Bloom.

New street signs for Kilkenny more in keeping with it’s medieval heritage. Mayor David Fitzgerald and Ian Gardiner on this matter.

The EU and Us and the Digital World: We hear from Ebony Masuku and Katie Smithers Brooks about their opinions on the issue of the digital world. Mary White, Former Green Party TD, joins us on this as well. EU and Us is funded by the Communicating Europe Initiative.