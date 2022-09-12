The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 12th September 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Angela Byrne, Owner of Celtic House B&B in Kilkenny, tells us about her letter to the Queen and the Queen’s response to it.

‘Think Housing, Build Accessible’ is an Irish Wheelchair Association campaign that highlights the lack of wheelchair accessible homes for rent or purchase in Ireland. Rosaleen Lally joins us to discuss this. John Grace and Katie Kelly also speak about their experiences.

Ian Gardiner, Kilkenny County Council Engineer, on solar parking meters in Kilkenny.

John McGuinness TD tells us about the Fianna Fail Parliamentary Think-In starting this evening at Mullingar.

Endometriosis a hidden women’s condition which only recently being taken seriously. We hear from Kathleen King, an endometriosis advocate and a medical scientist, as she tells us about “Below the Belt”, a film about endometriosis.

Ray Cullen tells us about the Vitamin Sea Festival in Tramore next weekend. He also chats about how Tramore is fast becoming a place of choice for living and visiting.

Sinead Keogh shares her Garth Brooks gig experience with us. She also tells us what’s coming up on Full Time this evening.