The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 14th November 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Lorraine Madden, Chartered Educational Psychologist and Clinical Director at EPT Clinic in Kilkenny, named Psychologist of the Year from The Psychological Society of Ireland (PSI).

Brian Amond of Specsavers Kilkenny wins Manager of the Year at the AIBMS Retail Excellence Ireland Awards 2022.

Liam O’Brien tells us about the Bagenalstown Energy Expo happening on Saturday, 19th November.

Edwina Grace tells us about Minister Darragh O’Brien’s, Minister for Housing and Local Government, visit in Kilkenny today.

Cervical Check campaigner Vicky Phelan has sadly passed away this morning. We listen back to Sue’s interview with her three years ago on the publication of her book ‘Overcoming’.