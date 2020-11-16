The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 16th November 2020

On Monday’s Show,

Another very promising vaccine, Sue talks to Dr Anne Moore about this.

Sarah Gough on Mileeven Fine Foods and their fine Christmas Hampers,

Occupational therapist Aoife Doyle on managing your anxiety and learning to relax, See here for more information on how to manage your anxiety.

Marian Flannery on Savour Kilkenny online and more!

Women’s Bits with Monica Hayes, today, we hear Valerie Ryan’s story.

And the story of Bobby Maher who faces enormous challenges in his now 23rd year of life, Annie Maher talks to us about her brother’s story.