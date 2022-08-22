The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 22nd August 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan chats to us about this evening’s preparations and tomorrow’s TV appearance.

Orla O’Shea, Kilkenny Rose 2004, chats to us about the Rose of Tralee and her own experience with the event.

On the day, 100 years ago, that Michael Collins was shot we hear from historian Eoin Swithin Walsh and Retired Major General Kieran Brennan of the Irish Defence Forces. We hear from former Senator Mick Lanigan about the last letter Michael Collin’s wrote the day before his death to a Kilkenny priest Fr Willie Hackett from Patrick Street in the city.

Edwina Grace speaks with the members of Graiguenamagh Men’s Shed on what they’ve been up to lately.

What’s going on with the Pond at Kilkenny Castle? Geraldine Holden chats to us about the state of the pond recently.