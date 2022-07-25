The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 25th July 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Jonathan Irwin, Co-founder of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation, chats about the history and objectives of the foundation.

Joe Doyle talks about Kilkenny’s Book Fair on Saturday, 30th July at the Clubhouse Hotel.

Philip Hardy, Ger Cody and Brendan Corcoran talk about Lunchtime Theatre and Summer Drama for Kids at Barnstorm Theatre.

We hear from singer songwriter Jack McHugh, Poet Gareth Hanlon and Martin Bridgeman about the long running OPEN MIC in Ryans of Kilkenny.

Artist Mairead Holohan on her Drummin bog paintings.

Sinead Keogh of the KCLR Sports team chats ahead of tonight’s Full Time. Kilkenny is through to the Camogie All Ireland and fulsome tributes to the great Brian Cody.