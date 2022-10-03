The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 3rd October 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Justin Moran of Wind Energy Ireland responds to some of the interviews last week on the granting of planning permission for an industrial size wind farm in South Kilkenny.

Martin Bridgeman on rights for people as of today to access their birth information.

There is no shame in having a mental health difficulty says the See Change Green Ribbon campaign. Barbara Brennan tells us all about it.

Pat Durkin of Birdwatch Ireland on October’s bird of the month.

Broadband 4 our Community, a Piltown broadband community, is the sole representatives of Ireland among the nominees for an EU Rural Inspiration Award in the Digital Future category. Chairman Brian Doyle tells us all about it.

Major General Kieran Brennan, now retired, talks about the latest developments in the Ukraine war.