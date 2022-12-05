The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Monday, 5th December 2022

The Way It Is:

Captain Margaret Hogan tells us about the “Women’s Information Evening”, an informal recruitment event at St. Stephen’s Barracks for potential female recruits to the Defence Forces.

Tetiana Kuschyk spoke to those who have helped our Ukrainian visitors over the past few months.

Professor Graeme Danby on the upcoming Don Pasquale Opera at the Watergate Theatre on Thursday, 8th December.

We hear from Denis Carrigan about the weekend’s Santa Run.

Pat Durkin of Birdwatch Ireland brings us Bird of the Month which is the Blackbird.