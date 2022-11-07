The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Monday 7th November 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Jane Mellett of Trócaire on what the 27th Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP27) is all about.

An environmentally friendly new ferry has just gone into service from Rosslare to beautiful Bilbao in Northern Spain. General Manager Hugh Bruton tells us about the new liquefied natural gas-powered cruise ferry Salamanca by Brittany Ferries.

Cllr John Brennan talks to Sue about the Boil Water Notice by Irish Water at Clogh, Castlecomer, Bennettsbridge and Ballyragget area. The Boil Water Notice is now lifted.

Edwina Grace chats to locals in Inistioge about the flooding and the heavy rains these past few days.

Minister Malcolm Noonan pays tribute to Eoin McDonald, a beloved theatrical and music enthusiast from Kilkenny and “quiz man extraordinaire.” He also discusses the upcoming COP27.

Singer songwriter Mick Hanly with his brand new album, Marathon.

And our Bird of the Month with Pat Durkin of Birdwatch Ireland is the Mistle Thrush.