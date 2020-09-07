The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 7th September 2020

On Monday’s show… as students, teachers and parents take in the Leaving Cert results and their implications, Sue talks to the Principal of Grennan College, Sean Og O’Sullivan. We also get some advice for parents on supporting your student through today and Friday when the CAO results come out with Nicola Wolfe, Mental Health Coach. Who will succeed Phil Hogan as EU Commissioner? Kilkenny man John Bryan, Chairman of the EU Commission’s Sheep Reflection Group and former IFA president, speaks on this and the latest ominous sounds on Brexit; Grace O Sullivan MEP gives her take on these issues too. Sinead Gavin, HSE Physiotherapist speaks about heart health and the importance of diet and exercise in cardiovascular care. The Subtitle Film Club gets back up at running and Richard Cooke of Subtitle Festival, Cats Laughs and Kilkenomics, joins Sue to talk about this and other topics. Theresa Jones contributes a story for our ‘Women’s Bits’ series which has been shortlisted for an IMRO award in the Short Features category. And what about a second chance at education…look no further than Duiske College in Graiguenamagh, Marie Hayles tells us more