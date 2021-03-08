The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Monday 8th March 2021

The Way It Is;

Today the 8th March it’s International Women’s Day so the focus is on women and important women in our lives,

With Sue in studio is Orla Kelly, architect and would be politician and her husband renowned painter Blaise Smith on Blaise’s paintings of women who have inspired him especially for RHA Women Scientists

Kilkenny County Council CEO Collette Byrne on her route to being one of the relatively small number of female County Council CEO’s and the influence of her mother,

HSE Occupational Therapist Aoife Doyle on the Lifestyle Balance Wheel

Art Therapist Siobhan McQuillan and Student Leona Adel Wilson tell us about The One Million Stars Project

Sandrine Dunlop on The Women Together project

And a gorgeous competition for a Lily O Brien Chocolate Hamper to give away ever day this week