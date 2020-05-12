The Way It Is with Sue Nunn on Tuesday 12th May 2020

This evening, following on from yesterday – what’s to happen in High Street Kilkenny… pedestrianisation, one way, predestrian priority or what? Our new Carlow Kilkenny Librarys Book Club will be launched later. Carl Lynch and his thousands of pupils online. Anne Marie McSorley reaches across the border and Irish Water – a conservation campaign what with little or no rain lately or forecast. Plus, a good news story – Christy Williamson recovers from Covid 19 after 3 weeks in a coma