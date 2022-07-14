The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday, 14th July 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Keep Her Lit is a brand new folk and trad festival for Inistioge. We hear from Jadzia Kaminska on what inspired the festival and more details on it.

Paddy Fennelly on playing Limerick in 1984 as a minor.

Cllr Joe Malone talks about the Defence Forces Bill.

Deirdre Clune MEP tells us about the legalisation of the ‘Right To Be Forgotten’ and how it will positively affect cancer survivors.

Edwina Grace bring us more of the Black and Amber Tour as she visits Philip Ireland Tyres and Glenmore.