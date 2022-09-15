The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday 15th September 2022

The Way It Is:

Economist, author, and podcaster David McWilliams launches Kilkenomics on the show this afternoon.

Edwina Grace and Tetiana Kuschyk have been with the Ukrainian Ambassador for most of the day. They tell us how she was received by both Kilkenny people and Ukrainians who have come to live here in recent months.

Tony Shanahan, Director of Accord, chats with Sue about the place Accord, the Catholic marriage guidance service, has in modern Ireland.

Pauline McDonagh of MyWaste.ie will be at the ploughing next week. She tells us about their campaign to encourage people to recycle their food waste.

Matt O’Keeffe ahead of this evenings farm show.