The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Thursday, 17th November 2022

The Way It Is;

We hear from the authors of The Shamrocks Story. The history of the GAA in the parish of Ballyhale, 1887 – 2022. Michael Kelly and John Kenneally join Sue in studio.

On Sunday, the Trans flag will fly over Carlow Town Hall for the first time. Cllr Adrienne Wallace tells us more.

At the Irish Hospitality Awards 2022, Kilkenny Castle was named Tourist Attraction of the Year. Maelle Champenois fills us in.

John McDarby on the upcoming World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. He warns people to be safe as our roads become icy in the winter months.

Edwina Grace has been out in Carlow and Kilkenny asking people what they think about climate change and how it affects them.

Matt O’Keeffe ahead the farm show.