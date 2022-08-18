The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Thursday, 18th August 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Dearbhla Ledwidge, Heritage Officer with Kilkenny County Council, KCLR CEO John Purcell, and Presenter Producer John Moynihan chat to us about KCLR’s new show, “The History Show”, which starts next Tuesday, 23rd August.

The IFA’s James Murphy responds to Junior Minister for Agriculture Pippa Hackett’s suggestion that farmers should think of horse breeding as a way of reducing emissions.

We hear from Dr Patrick Morrissey, the Author of “Australians of the Great Irish Famine” which will be launched at Graiguenamanagh’s Town of Books this weekend.

Mayor David Fitzgerald on this weekend’s ceremonies to mark the centenary of Michael Collins’ death and his Kilkenny connections. Damian O’Connell and Eoin Carey also join us to share stories and thei thoughts about this period.

Jane Mellett, a committed Catholic, reacts to The National Synthesis Report following the huge consultation with Catholics all over the country.