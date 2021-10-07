The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 7th October, 2021

The Way It Is;

Green Party Councillor Maria Dollard responds to Tom’s very heavy criticism of her party yesterday on the show,

We hear about Carlow’s Volunteer Centre, the hard work that they do and their first in-person event in 2 years, Sinead Kirwan tells us all about it,

Kilkenny’s Cllr Joe Lyons on the banks in Callan and what exactly is happening to them,

Edwina Grace catches up with St Clare’s Hospitality Kitchen in Graiguecullen to see how they are getting on,

Minister Josepha Madigan on women in politics, the murder of Nadine Lott, the parliamentary party and more,

and Matt O’Keeffe as usual ahead of tonight’s Farm show and he will be telling us about a very special dawn visitor to his family farm this morning.