The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Thursday 8th April 2021

The Way It Is;

On Thursday’s Show,

Gwen Blanch is hitting the high spots in New York with her song “You Never Said Goodbye” – remembering those who have been lost to Covid. Together with her dad, Gavin Blanchfield, they talk about the 2021 LDM Music Awards which will announce the nominees tomorrow,

Jimmy Walsh updates us about Pinky, the cat who was shot with a crossbow arrow in Callan,

St Lukes Cardiologist Michael Conway on Astra Zeneca and blood clots,

Eimear Lawlor, Kilkenny Author and Mother of the lovely Ciara who died so young after a Kodaline Concert, tells us about her book Dublin’s Girl,

Pet Sounds, our weekly Vet feature with Richard Ryan of Ormonde Veterinary Hospital, starts today. He tells us about arthtitis in pets,

And Matt O Keefe ahead of tonight’s Farm Show,