The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Tuesday 14th July 2020

On Tuesday’s show we catch up Declan Doyle, Vice President of IT Carlow and chat with him about a University for the South East and plans for the academic year ahead. Then staying in Carlow Eileen O’Rourke from Carlow Tourism joins us detailing all the things staycationers can discover in this lovely county. As farmers continue to work their land, Marian Dalton of the IFA talks about Farm Safety. John Shorthall, Carlow County Librarian gives an update on how the libraries are operating these days and recommends the book ‘I Am Pilgrim’ as part of the Book Club. Heritage Week Awards…a new scheme for counties, the Chairman of the Heritage Council, Michael Parsons joins us to tell us more. Carlow Visual saved from the brink as the council bailout was approved yesterday and finally Ian Brennan from The Club House Hotel on reopening since lock down …and their lack of American tourists