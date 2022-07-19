The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday, 19th July 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

This week is Traveller Pride Week. Celebrations are underway today at Kilkenny Castle. Edwina Grace is out at the celebrations. We catch up with Edwina and she sets the scene. Sue speaks with Kilkenny Travellers Activist Helena Power and former Big Brother contestant Hughie Maughan. Hughie has travelled to Kilkenny for the celebrations.

While out at the celebrations, Edwina caught up with some members of the travelling community. They tell us why they are so proud to be celebrating today.

GP Dr Paula Greally swings by with her Tuesday visit. She talks about hydration for children and older people.

Niall Dollard of Kilkennyweather.com on Kilkenny still holding the record for the highest national temperature.

Natalia Caulfield tells us about Thomastown Creative Arts Festival.

Tetiana Kushchyk tells us about some of the recent experiences of Ukrainians fleeing the war and coming to Ireland. She is joined by Zhenia, who tells her story.