The Way It Is with Sue Nunn: Tuesday, 29th November 2022

The Way It Is:

On today’s show,

Shane Phelan tells us about the history of Phelan’s Christmas Tree Farm and all about Christmas trees.

Ultan Connolly of Citizen’s Information Centre outlines the extra supports and payments available.

Dr. Paula Greally discusses RSV, Diptheria, and flu. She also talks about St. Luke’s Hospital being under pressure.

Gilly Fogg, Director at Lighthouse Studios, chats with us about ‘El Deafo’ animation which has won a BAFTA Award recently.

Cannon Richard Marsh joins us to talk about the two new icons of Saint Ciaran and Saint Canice at St Canice’s Cathedral.