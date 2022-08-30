The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday 30th August 2022

The Way It Is;

Ciarán Conroy of Kilkenny Tourism comments on the recently released Fáilte Ireland report. According to Fáilte Ireland data, between 2019 and 2022, Kilkenny experienced the greatest drop in domestic numbers, down 76%, with Carlow Kildare experiencing a 41% drop; visitor spending was also affected by 67% and 20%, respectively.

Eamonn Murphy Chairman Ireland Newfoundland Connections on the launch of the Mannion Papers in Cork by Taoiseach Michael Martin on Monday. You can find out more here.

Rosaleen Lally tells us about an event Irish Wheelchair Association are holding. A public meeting about wheelchair accessible housing in Kilkenny on Friday 9th September.

Acquired Brain Injury Ireland’s Communications and Engagement Manager, Aoife Lucey, on a call for funding for rehabilitation services following a brain injury.

Vet Richard Ryan explains what you should do if your pet has a seizure.

John Moynihan ahead of The History Show this evening.

Darren Holden of the High Kings just finished a tour. He tells us about his great fans. We hear about a recent time he was recognised in Paulstown.