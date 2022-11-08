The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Tuesday, 8th November 2022

The Way It Is;

Aileen McGrath, Acting Head of Enterprise at Kilkenny Local Enterprise Office joins Sue to talk about the Design Kilkenny Conference happening on November 18th.

Dr. Eric Derr of Carlow College is an American living in Ireland. He talks about the U.S elections.

Mark Gribbin at Carlow Astronomy tells us about the lunar eclipse.

Dr. Justin Kwong talks RSV and reoccuring infections.

Edwina Grace has been out speaking with businesses in Bennettsbridge about how the flooding and boil water notice impacted them.

We learn why dogs are not just for Christmas from veterinarian Richard Ryan.