The Way It Is with Sue Nunn Wednesday 14th April 2021

The Way It Is;

On Wednesday’s show,

Colin Ahern of the Ormonde Hotel on hotel quarantine capacity and what tourism could possibly look like in the summer,

Noel Buckley tells us about his newly open cafe, Tower and Castle in Kilkenny’s once upon a time party street John Street,

Dietician Aislinn Murphy is back with us talking about back to school, back to healthy eating habits,

Thelma Fox McFadden of Fox McFadden Fun Fairs says people in her industry have been abandoned by the government and are without financial support in the pandemic,

Anita Daly of Amber Women’s Refuge and Michael Hennessy of MEND talk about leaving an abusive relationship and supporting children after their parents have separated,

Food Blogger Trisha Hennessy tells us about the Inch House Black Pudding,

And Local GP Dr Jonathan Jacob on the current status of vaccinations