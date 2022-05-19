The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 18th May 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

Some brilliant entrepreneurs from Callan County Kilkenny bring home serious prizes from The national Young Entrepreneurs competition at the Helix in Dublin today,

We hear a family approach to mental health from Mairead Furlong, a study has taken place by Maynooth University on the subject,

We wont give up until Cancer does, Patsy Cummins tells us about the Kilkenny Relay for Life Launch,

Kilkenny’s Rose Molly Coogan joins Sue in studio,

And we hear from Marcus Lawlor and Sam Watson, Carlow Olympians who will be honoured tonight by Carlow County Council