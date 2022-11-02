The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Wednesday 2nd November 2022

The Way It Is;

On today’s show,

110 years of soccer in Kilkenny this month. Donie Butler joins Sue in studio and tells her about the history of the Kilkenny Football Association.

There are three boil water notices in County Kilkenny. Sue is joined by Cllr Patrick O’Neill and Cllr John Brennan as they explain how it has impacted their areas. Irish Water’s James O’Toole explains why the notices are in place.

An update on the roll out of Broadband in Carlow and Kilkenny. Joe Lavin, Chief Commerical Officer with National Broadband Ireland fills us in.

Paul McGuire of Carlow Military Museum tells us about the upcoming Armistice and Wreath laying Ceremony in Leighlinbridge.

Hugo Jellett on his brand new Arts Show on KCLR starting tonight