The Way It Is;

Dr. Eric Derr joins Sue again today on the US Elections.

Edwina has been speaking with a local business who sold out of bottled water during boil water notice.

Carmel Moore CEO of the Jack and Jill Foundation on their Christmas Appeal.

Local TD John Paul Phelan on significant funding for the North Quays in Waterford

Mary Harrington on passing her rigid lorry driving test.