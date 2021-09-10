The Week: Brain Tumors to Twin Towers Attacks
Remembering 9/11
20 years on from the fall of the Twin Towers in the September 11th terrorist attacks, survivor Richard Funchion recounts his experience of that horrific day and the painful aftermath.
2,996 people lost their lives and a further twenty-five thousand were injured when four US commercial airplanes were hijacked, in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.
A blessing or a curse?
Nearly €850,000 has been allocated to Carlow and Kilkenny to provide permanent outdoor dining facilities that are weather-resistant.
Kilkenny’s Market Yard gets €649,000. While Carlow is set to receive just over €190,000 for Tullow Street Upper and for the Main Street in Borris.
But not everyone’s sure it’s a good idea…
Lights, Camera: Drama
On The Saturday Show Edward Hayden caught up with actor Rob Murphy to find out about his brand new Dramatic Action Stage School which is opening in Kilkenny …
Relief for staff at St Luke’s Hospital as Covid-19 scare eases
Incurable brain tumor
