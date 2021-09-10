The Week: Brain Tumors to Twin Towers Attacks

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on-air and online.

Another busy week on KCLR but this time around we’re not just looking back seven days but 20 years…

As always, you can join our news team across the day, seven days a week, read the stories on kclr96fm.com and kclrfanzone.com or take us with you on the KCLR app.

Remembering 9/11

20 years on from the fall of the Twin Towers in the September 11th terrorist attacks, survivor Richard Funchion recounts his experience of that horrific day and the painful aftermath. 2,996 people lost their lives and a further twenty-five thousand were injured when four US commercial airplanes were hijacked, in an attack orchestrated by al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

A blessing or a curse?

Nearly €850,000 has been allocated to Carlow and Kilkenny to provide permanent outdoor dining facilities that are weather-resistant. Kilkenny’s Market Yard gets €649,000. While Carlow is set to receive just over €190,000 for Tullow Street Upper and for the Main Street in Borris. But not everyone’s sure it’s a good idea…

Lights, Camera: Drama

On The Saturday Show Edward Hayden caught up with actor Rob Murphy to find out about his brand new Dramatic Action Stage School which is opening in Kilkenny …

Relief for staff at St Luke’s Hospital as Covid-19 scare eases

St Luke’s Consultant Cardiologist Michael Conway with positive news from our local hospital as the Covid-19 scare of recent weeks has eased.

But he’s also warning that ‘malign thinkers’ are putting ordinary people in Carlow and Kilkenny at risk from Covid-19 by spreading misinformation and we all need to be careful where we’re getting our information with regard to Covid-19 and the vaccinations.

Incurable brain tumor

Jim Freeman of the Kilkenny Supporters Club has been telling The Way It Is about his health issues.

What started out as a diagnosis of stroke turned out to be a brain tumor.

Catch Up

There’s plenty more from across the week here on KCLR.

You’ll find our news stories here while regular key features from programmes covering a range of topics, including travel, fitness, health care, as well as repeats of our talk shows and more can be found in our Catch Up section.

Best of all, you can read and listen to everything in the KCLR app.