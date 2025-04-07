Gardaí are investigating a theft from a vehicle in the Greenshill area of Kilkenny. The incident occurred sometime between 9pm on Tuesday, March 25th, and 10am on Wednesday, March 26th.

A small sum of money, including coinage, was stolen from the vehicle during the overnight hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell camera footage that could assist with the investigation to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station at 056 777 5000.