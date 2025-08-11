Glenmore manager Seamie Dollard says Sunday’s dramatic victory over Shamrocks Ballyhale proves just how strong his side can be.

The hosts came from behind to seal a 2-21 to 2-20 win in the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior League.

Speaking to KCLR after the match, Dollard praised his players but admitted there’s still plenty to improve on.

“Shamrocks are the Shamrocks — they’re going to be in contention at the end of the year,” he said.

“But we wanted to win here today, and that’s what we got. I’ve been involved with these lads a long, long time at underage, involved at intermediate for a good few years. I know it’s in them, the boys know it’s in them.

“Look, there’s more in us. We felt at times we were a little bit passive, and we gave away stupid balls at stupid times. We went for stupid scores that probably weren’t on, when we should have worked it in a little bit further. There are work-ons, because I’d like to think we’re going to be there or thereabouts.

“It’s still only the second game, there’s a lot of hurling to do. We’re going to play Bennettsbridge next weekend — there’s nothing easy here.”

