The St. Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League continues this weekend with a heavyweight clash as Shamrocks Ballyhale take on O’Loughlin Gaels in Thomastown on Saturday at 1.30pm.

O’Loughlin Gaels currently sit top of Group A with three wins from three, while Ballyhale are third with two wins from their opening three games. The game will be broadcast live on KCLR thanks to Gerry Comerford Drilling Limited.

One major boost for Ballyhale has been the return of Brian Cody, who scored two goals in last week’s win over Lisdowney. Former Shamrocks manager Pat Hoban told the KCLR Hurling Podcast that Cody’s comeback is a huge lift.

“Brian hasn’t really hurled since 2022. Even that season he only came on in the All-Ireland final for about five minutes. He picked up a foot injury while in the Kilkenny set-up and missed the whole campaign. He’s been travelling since. He’s a big plus – very fit, very physical, strong, and he can score as well, as we saw with two fantastic goals. Ballyhale have a tight panel, they need everybody, but once they do, they’re a serious force.”

You can hear more on this weekend’s games on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, brought to you by Morrissey Motors Peugeot Kilkenny, available now wherever you get your podcasts.