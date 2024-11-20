Lisdowney captain Mick Kenny is under no illusions about the challenge his team faces as they gear up for this Saturday’s AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Hurling Championship semi-final against Borris-in-Ossory/Kilcotton.

The Kilkenny champions earned their place in the last four with a hard-fought victory over Clodiagh Gaels of Offaly, but Kenny knows the Laois champions will pose an even greater threat when the teams meet at O’Moore Park at 1:30 PM—a game that will be broadcast live on KCLR.

“Look, they’re going to be a massive test,” Kenny admitted. “A lot of them have played 12, 13 years with the Laois senior team, you know, and they know exactly how to hurl. We know there are good club teams there, and they’re up there in the top three or four. They should never have been down in intermediate in Laois.”

Lisdowney manager Trevor Fletcher has also stressed the importance of continuing to build on recent performances. “You know, we’ve trained very hard in the last four weeks, so we look very solid,” Fletcher said. “They’re playing well. We said after the county final, we’re going to give this a good crack, and it’s the first step on. But at the end of the day, we’re in a semi-final, that’s all that matters. Next week is going to be another step up, and that’s the joy of this level. Every time you go on, you improve, and you’re playing a better team again. I’m loving it so far.”

Saturday’s clash promises to be a fascinating encounter between two talented teams eager to keep their Leinster ambitions alive. For Lisdowney, it’s another opportunity to showcase their resilience and determination on the big stage.

