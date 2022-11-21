Thief smashed car window to grab items from the vehicle while its owner was at a match in Carlow

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating the theft of property from a car on Saturday evening.

The vehicle was broken into on Doctor Cullen Road sometime between 6:30 pm and 8:15pm when the owner of the car was attending the U20 Football ‘B’ Championship Final at Netwatch Cullen Park.

It’s understood the thief smashed the window of the car to gain entry before taking the property from the vehicle.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, or any witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620.