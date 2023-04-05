KCLR News
Thieves take €4,000 worth of construction equipment from Carlow building site
80 'acrow props' were taken from the site in Carraig Brook between 5pm on Friday and 8am on Monday
Thieves got away with a substantial haul of expensive construction equipment from a site in Carlow over the weekend.
A pallet-full of 80 ‘acrow props’ were taken from a building site in Carraig Brook between 5pm on Friday and 8am on Monday.
The steel supports were worth more than €4,000.
Sgt John Duffy says this would have taken a bit of work to manage and if anyone saw anything suspicious-looking in the area over the weekend they should contat Carlow Garda Station.