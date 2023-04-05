Thieves take €4,000 worth of construction equipment from Carlow building site

Thieves got away with a substantial haul of expensive construction equipment from a site in Carlow over the weekend.

A pallet-full of 80 ‘acrow props’ were taken from a building site in Carraig Brook between 5pm on Friday and 8am on Monday.

The steel supports were worth more than €4,000.

Sgt John Duffy says this would have taken a bit of work to manage and if anyone saw anything suspicious-looking in the area over the weekend they should contat Carlow Garda Station.