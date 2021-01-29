Catch UpKCLR Live

This Is How We Do It: Mastering a musical instrument during lockdown

This week, Shauna's been grilling Kilkenny's Frank Salmon for his tips on mastering a musical instrument from home

With the sad news this week that Level 5 is in place until March at least, many of us are once again looking for ways to stay sane at home.

One of those ways could be getting in touch with your more creative side!

Few know how to master this better than Kilkenny’s Frank Salmon, a renowned musician and children’s book author.

For tips on how to pick up a new musical talent- on a budget!- our reporter Shauna McHugh headed to his shop ‘Essaness’ on Kieran’s Street.

Listen back here to how they got on;

 

 

