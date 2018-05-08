Thomastown Councillor wants clarity on when flood relief works will happen

“The people of Thomastown are fed up”.

So says local councillor, Breda Gardner, who says that area along with Inistioge and Graiguenamanagh should be prioritised when it comes to flood relief works.

Last week the government announced a new ten-year, €1 billion plan for works around the country, which did include these areas, but no clear timeline was given.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor Gardner says ten years is too vague.

She said she is disappointed and angry that our own Minister has not campaigned to Minister Boxer Moran on getting the money straight through to the towns that need it.